Weik Investment Services Has Decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $1.69 Million; Kahn Brothers Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by $23.11 Billion

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06B, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.93 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.35 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idt Corp Cl B by 4,099 shares to 631,154 shares, valued at $4.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rafael Holding by 5,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,035 shares, and cut its stake in Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bank accumulated 413,345 shares. Bellecapital International reported 19,833 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Lc reported 24,459 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 36,069 shares. Arkansas-based Meridian Management Company has invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.01% stake. Axa has 1.45M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 19,034 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,592 shares. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 22.54M are held by Northern Corp. First Midwest Bankshares Division invested in 26,634 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 3.61M shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.78 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

More recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 646,885 are owned by Mackenzie Finance. Monetary Management Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 350,423 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity invested 4.98% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Argent Trust owns 11,442 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Community Trust Inv holds 0.99% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 151,252 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Llc owns 8,929 shares. Dudley Shanley has 6.29% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 456,507 shares. Grimes & accumulated 8,746 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.22% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Logan Mgmt holds 0.32% or 98,057 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap reported 100,800 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 379,697 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 53.53 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.