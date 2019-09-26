Weik Investment Services Has Decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $1.25 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) by $29.93 Million as Stock Value Declined

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 336,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 797,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 1.80 million shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Key Takeaways From Zendesk’s Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 241,473 shares to 610,973 shares, valued at $83.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corsair Cap LP holds 1.4% or 35,608 shares. Martin Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Light Street Management Ltd Company reported 348,850 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 379,020 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Llc holds 1.22% or 2.80 million shares. 15,574 are held by Amg Trust Bancshares. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 159,677 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Davis invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forte Capital Limited Company Adv owns 16,007 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 3.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 1.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.18 million shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Llc invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc stated it has 62,666 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 110,858 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 153,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Surface event coming Oct. 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.