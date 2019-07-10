Weik Investment Services Has Decreased Its Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $1.69 Million; Iridian Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by $14.58 Million as Stock Price Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 364,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.30 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91B market cap company. It closed at $43.67 lastly. It is down 17.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 1.15 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 1.76M shares to 4.23M shares, valued at $145.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 639,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.