Weik Investment Services Has Cut Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Stock Price Rose; Tudor Investment Et Al Position in Globus Medical (GMED) Trimmed by $826,532

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78M shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 56.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 16,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The hedge fund held 13,059 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $645,000, down from 29,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 591,822 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

