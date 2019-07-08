Weik Investment Services Decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Permian Investment Partners LP Decreased Holding by $12.77 Million

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.51M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan)

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 1.99 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86 million for 22.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 237,660 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1,404 shares. Fiera holds 12.59 million shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Covington Mgmt has 0.68% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Interstate Savings Bank, Montana-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 460,881 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Callahan Llc reported 11,281 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 5,214 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 15,686 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd (Wy) reported 1,612 shares. Greystone Managed owns 0.83% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 265,454 shares. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc World Markets Corporation invested in 0.07% or 165,518 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0.58% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 4.75M were reported by Disciplined Growth Inc Mn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 13,175 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 45,309 are owned by Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 334,178 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited invested in 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 38,517 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 25,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 27,833 are owned by Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 54,666 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Management invested in 14,859 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 5.20M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.05% or 20,965 shares. Summit Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 7,500 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $732,069 activity.