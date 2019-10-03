Weik Investment Services Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Share Price Rose; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $8.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $268.29. About 3.56 million shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 44,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 190,839 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68 million, down from 234,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $192.83. About 762,888 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10,100 shares to 76,400 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 180,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.03 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.