Weik Investment Services Decreased Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Position; Oaktree Capital Management LP Raised By $2.70 Million Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Brf Sa (BRFS) stake by 9.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 540,119 shares as Brf Sa (BRFS)’s stock rose 30.12%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 5.97M shares with $34.75M value, up from 5.43 million last quarter. Brf Sa now has $7.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 2.18 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q REV. R$8.20B, EST. R$8.28B; 17/05/2018 – JBS, BRF AUTHORIZED TO EXPORT PORK TO SOUTH KOREA: ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – BRF RELEASES STATEMENT ON RIO VERDE, CARAMBEI PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN: PARENTE PROBABLY NEED TO BE HANDS-ON CHAIRMAN AT BRF; 23/05/2018 – BRF:OTHER 9 PLANTS TO BE PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY PARALYZED WED; 13/03/2018 – Brazil tells meat importers its food safety standards improved -minister; 17/04/2018 – MAGGI: BRF, OTHER COS. PLANTS WILL LOSE PERMIT TO EXPORT TO EU; 22/03/2018 – AGREEMENT IS SAID TO INCLUDE DEPARTURE OF DINIZ FROM BRF; 16/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ITS PRODUCTS SHIPPED BEFORE MARCH 16 CAN STILL BE SOLD AND CONSUMED WITHOUT RESTRICTION – STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – BRF TO REVIEW PRODUCTION PLANNING AFTER EU DECISION

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 16.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Weik Investment Services Inc holds 163,720 shares with $8.71M value, down from 195,525 last quarter. Tjx Companies now has $66.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 2.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 69,344 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, New York-based fund reported 124,546 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 7,763 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 0% stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn holds 6,074 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Incorporated has invested 0.94% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 136,508 were accumulated by Autus Asset Limited Liability Co. Boltwood Management accumulated 15,730 shares or 0.55% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications invested in 449,204 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.68% or 135,578 shares. Thornburg Management Inc holds 0.2% or 393,135 shares. 7,120 are owned by Page Arthur B. Riverhead Cap Ltd Company owns 0.25% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 114,942 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, February 28. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.82 million for 22.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Brasil Foods (NYSE:BRFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brasil Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 13 by JP Morgan.

