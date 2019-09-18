Weik Investment Services Cut Its Position in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Rose; Btc Capital Management Cut Its Allstate (ALL) Stake by $392,890

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 3,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 60,966 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, down from 64,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.94. About 1.71M shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.74M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68 million for 11.99 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,821 shares to 17,627 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 6,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.19 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.