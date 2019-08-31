Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Valuation Were Volatile While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Stake; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Stake in Visa (V) as Stock Value Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN MEAL KITS, PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Healthy Kitchen™ To Inspire Healthier Habits At Home And On-The-Go; 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.00-EPS $3.20

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,323 shares to 9,158 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 108,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,956 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).