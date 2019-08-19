Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Stock Price Were Volatile While Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.39 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Jacobs & Co Decreased Position by $345,444

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 5,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 13,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 18,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 6.60 million shares traded or 6.65% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 30/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – ARTAL LUXEMBOURG S.A. REPORTS 31.4 PCT STAKE IN WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS OFFERING PRICES AT $69/SHR; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Weight Watchers Int’l To ‘B+’; Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Weight Watchers; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 04/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) by 7,338 shares to 25,077 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

