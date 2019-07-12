Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lifted Stake by $340,000 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Farr Miller & Washington Maintains Stake in Fedex (FDX)

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING BY ARTAL; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Weight Watchers to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Continue in Roles As Weight Watchers Board Member, Adviser, Spokesperson; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,618 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 150,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 1.54 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,075 shares to 30,672 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,264 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Logistics As Economic Savior; Amazon Self-Delivers How Much?! – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of FDX Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation â€“ FDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WW to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weight Watchers International (WTW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “They Meet, We Rally – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WW -6% on more JPMorgan gloom – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 27, 2019 : CHK, WTW, GE, NYMT, BBY, NIO, NOK, VSM, SQQQ, QQQ, ENTG, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.