Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Shareholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Holding by $3.39 Million; Scott & Selber Holding in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Decreased by $1.70 Million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $278.98. About 70,765 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS OFFERING PRICES AT $69/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.00-EPS $3.20; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $2.57; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING BY ARTAL; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 29,582 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management stated it has 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 300 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Legal & General Group Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 42,084 shares. 167,930 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gru. Huntington Bancshares reported 100 shares. 15,101 are held by Globeflex L P. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.31% or 266,062 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 30,050 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 22,400 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 128,401 shares.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Weight Watchers Stock Fell 23% in December – Nasdaq” on January 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer On ‘2 Parallel Stories’ In The Fitness Space – Benzinga” published on March 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Not Enough New Year’s Resolve: JPMorgan Downgrades Weight Watchers – Benzinga” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Weight Watchers (WW) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weight Watchers Shareholders: Buy Oprah, Sell Kate Hudson – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ZBH & IDXX Q4 Earnings on Feb 1: Here are the Key Predictions – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Idexx Laboratories Stock Gained 19% in 2018 – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.