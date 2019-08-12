Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holding Maintained by Hs Management Partners Llc; G2 Investment Partners Management Position in Green Dot (GDOT) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 923,050 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.46 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20; 06/03/2018 HARPO INC SAYS WINFREY REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER IN WEIGHT WATCHERS; 30/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video); 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 88,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 160,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 1.52M shares traded or 94.81% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 147,201 shares to 589,912 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 176,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Green Dot? – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks We’re Watching This Week – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot’s New Bank Account — Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd has 5.28% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Hrt Financial Lc has 0.11% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 11,751 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0% or 6,060 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 14,338 shares. Origin Asset Llp holds 6,294 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 30,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.36 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 104,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,381 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.03% or 442,460 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Cortina Asset Management Lc holds 87,263 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52M shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $143.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,865 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Blue Apron Is Making Its Comeback From the Grave – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weight Watchers Earnings: WTW Stock Down as EPS Fail to Meet Guidance – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blue Apron’s Plan Is Working, and That’s Not Good – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Weight Watchers Stock Fell 23% in December – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer On ‘2 Parallel Stories’ In The Fitness Space – Benzinga” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.