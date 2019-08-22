Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Increased Its Holding; Buckle (BKE) Valuation Rose While Sprott Has Raised Holding by $540,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $2.57; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN MEAL KITS, PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Weight Watchers Int’l To ‘B+’; Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 793,624 shares traded or 26.71% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Weight Watchers (WTW) – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WW -6% on more JPMorgan gloom – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Algolia Announces Expanded Collaboration with WW â€“ the new Weight Watchers â€“ on Voice-Enabled Technology – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adam Garrard appointed head of Willis Towers Watson’s Corporate Risk and Broking business – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “APRN, WTW: Blue Apron Stock Gets a Boost From Weight Watchers Deal – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 978,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 22,629 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon has 832,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington National Bank accumulated 240 shares. 752,944 were reported by Contrarius Inv Management Limited. 2 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd stated it has 30,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 111,546 shares. 88,455 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Artal Grp Sa invested 12.19% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 62,157 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,578 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company invested in 92,612 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Automobile Association reported 27,566 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 9,131 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Service Group Inc reported 1,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 65,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 2,246 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 92,734 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 109,300 shares. American Gp invested in 0% or 21,720 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 378,702 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 551 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 55,609 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).