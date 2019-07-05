Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Cut Its Stake by $3.39 Million; Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position as Share Value Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.2. About 1.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering By Artal Luxembourg S.A; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Weight Watchers Int’l To ‘B+’; Otlk Stbl; 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $388.7M; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Oprah sells a quarter of her Weight Watchers stake; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron’s

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares to 20.25 million shares, valued at $28.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,364 were accumulated by American Intl Gp. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 35,218 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 549,447 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment has invested 0.06% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Us State Bank De holds 0% or 16,800 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated reported 167,930 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 25 shares. Phoenix Investment Adviser Lc has invested 1.16% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 10,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 10,400 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 39 shares. 50,555 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Guggenheim Cap Limited reported 17,240 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.03M shares. Patten Grp Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,898 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cullinan Associate Incorporated invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fairfield Bush And holds 3.97% or 109,336 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mckinley Carter Wealth stated it has 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 10.14M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund reported 15,925 shares. New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Independent Inc holds 13,800 shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 12.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

