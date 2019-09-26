Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) Reaches $35.70 After 6.00% Down Move; HUNTER MARTIME ACQUISITIN UNIT (HUNTF) Sellers Decreased By 30.77% Their Shorts

HUNTER MARTIME ACQUISITIN UNIT (OTCMKTS:HUNTF) had a decrease of 30.77% in short interest. HUNTF’s SI was 900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 30.77% from 1,300 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HUNTER MARTIME ACQUISITIN UNIT (OTCMKTS:HUNTF)’s short sellers to cover HUNTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 18.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 898 shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUNTF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 417,811 shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.40 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $33.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WW worth $144.18 million less.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp., a fintech company, operates an online consumer and business finance marketplace in China. The company has market cap of $457.24 million. The Company’s market place facilitates the origination of debt financing by directly connecting individual and commercial borrowers with lenders. It has a 44 P/E ratio.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Analysts await Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 33.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1 per share. WW’s profit will be $45.10 million for 13.32 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Weight Watchers International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock has $4000 highest and $2200 lowest target. $34.40’s average target is -3.64% below currents $35.7 stock price. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since July 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) rating on Thursday, September 5. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $3700 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 20. Craig Hallum upgraded Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $3500 target. FBR Capital upgraded Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) on Wednesday, August 7 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 11.