Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) Reaches $29.68 After 7.00% Down Move; HUDSONS BAY CO COMMON SHARES CANADA (HBAYF) Shorts Lowered By 6.15%

The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 292,729 shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.00B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $27.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WW worth $139.79M less.

HUDSONS BAY CO COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) had a decrease of 6.15% in short interest. HBAYF’s SI was 3.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.15% from 3.61 million shares previously. With 59,500 avg volume, 57 days are for HUDSONS BAY CO COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:HBAYF)’s short sellers to cover HBAYF’s short positions. It closed at $7.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Among 4 analysts covering Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock has $4000 highest and $2200 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 8.66% above currents $29.68 stock price. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since July 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 11 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Friday, July 19. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum.

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Weight Watchers International (WW) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weight Watchers (WW) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TLT, WW, CVS, NVTA, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.