Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) Reaches $28.64 After 8.00% Up Move; Ingredion (INGR) Shorts Raised By 12.71%

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) had an increase of 12.71% in short interest. INGR’s SI was 2.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.71% from 2.53M shares previously. With 522,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s short sellers to cover INGR’s short positions. The SI to Ingredion Incorporated’s float is 4.34%. The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 129,060 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners

The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 528,980 shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.93B company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $30.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WW worth $154.16M more.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Among 3 analysts covering Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock has $4000 highest and $2200 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 9.39% above currents $28.64 stock price. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by JP Morgan. FBR Capital upgraded Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) rating on Wednesday, August 7. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $4000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Ingredion Incorporated shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 3,715 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment L P. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 513,769 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Motco accumulated 199 shares. Cohen Steers stated it has 12,677 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 18,295 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Indexiq Ltd Liability holds 6,869 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,934 are owned by Dean Inv Associates Ltd Com. Federated Investors Pa holds 425,341 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 6.38 million shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Trust Communications stated it has 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Regentatlantic Capital Limited accumulated 0.02% or 2,710 shares.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is 5.22% above currents $76.98 stock price. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23. Citigroup maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating.