Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) Reaches $22.41 After 8.00% Up Move; BILOXI MARSH LANDS (BLMC) Shorts Increased By 100%

BILOXI MARSH LANDS CORP (OTCMKTS:BLMC) had an increase of 100% in short interest. BLMC’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 0 days are for BILOXI MARSH LANDS CORP (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s short sellers to cover BLMC’s short positions. It closed at $5.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 2.15M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.50B company. It was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $24.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WW worth $120.08M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3200 target in Friday, July 19 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, July 11 report.

Analysts await Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 35.64% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WW’s profit will be $43.54 million for 8.62 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Weight Watchers International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -506.25% EPS growth.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.