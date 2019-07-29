Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) Reaches $21.73 After 7.00% Up Move; Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Has 0.9 Sentiment

The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 326,328 shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 72.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.11% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.46 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $23.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WW worth $101.92 million more.

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 9 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 10 sold and reduced their holdings in Pimco Income Opportunity Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.54 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco Income Opportunity Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weight Watchers International (WW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Weight Watchers International (WW) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weight Watchers International (WW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 35.64% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WW’s profit will be $43.55M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Weight Watchers International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -506.25% EPS growth.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Among 2 analysts covering Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 11. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”.

Founders Financial Securities Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund for 31,405 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 62,210 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cohen & Steers Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 553,639 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67,589 shares.

More notable recent PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund declares $0.1900 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PKO: Time Again For Caution – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PKO: Staying Patient Paid Off, Now Pull The Trigger – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PKO: Still Looking Pricey – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PKO: No Longer A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2017.