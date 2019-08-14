Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) At $30.33 Forms Bottom; 3 Analysts Bullish The Allstate (ALL)

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108.29’s average target is 3.69% above currents $104.44 stock price. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $100 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. Raymond James maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse downgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. See The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $106.0000 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) formed multiple bottom with $28.81 target or 5.00% below today’s $30.33 share price. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) has $2.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.86% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 2.72M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock has $4000 highest and $2200 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 3.30% above currents $30.33 stock price. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3200 target in Friday, July 19 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, July 11 report. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

