Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) At $29.11 Forms Bottom; Mitcham Industries (MIND) Shorts Decreased By 2.56%

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) formed multiple bottom with $27.65 target or 5.00% below today’s $29.11 share price. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.49% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 1.74 million shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.

Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ:MIND) had a decrease of 2.56% in short interest. MIND’s SI was 41,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.56% from 42,900 shares previously. With 35,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ:MIND)’s short sellers to cover MIND’s short positions. The SI to Mitcham Industries Inc’s float is 0.38%. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 27,217 shares traded. Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) has risen 6.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MIND News: 07/05/2018 – INOVA announces delivery of Quantum nodal system to Mitcham Industries; 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Loss $7.76M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mitcham Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIND); 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Rev $10.4M; 10/04/2018 – MITCHAM INDUSTRIES – ANTICIPATE STRONGER YEAR FOR MARINE TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS SALES IN FISCAL 2019; 30/05/2018 – Mitcham Industries Announces Increase In Order Bookings; 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Loss/Shr 66c; 27/03/2018 Mitcham Industries Announces Introduction of Towed Streamer Products

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.81 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers.