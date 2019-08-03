Weidai Ltd. (WEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85 Senmiao Technology Limited 4 10.35 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Weidai Ltd. and Senmiao Technology Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Weidai Ltd. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Senmiao Technology Limited has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Senmiao Technology Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Weidai Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Weidai Ltd. and Senmiao Technology Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 0.1%. Insiders owned 49.72% of Weidai Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45% Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. was less bearish than Senmiao Technology Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Weidai Ltd. beats Senmiao Technology Limited.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.