Weidai Ltd. (WEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 7 0.00 23.72M 1.40 5.85 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.00 7.47M 0.39 13.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Weidai Ltd. and Security National Financial Corporation. Security National Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Weidai Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Weidai Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Security National Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Weidai Ltd. and Security National Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 357,228,915.66% 0% 0% Security National Financial Corporation 151,847,786.32% 3.9% 0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.8% of Security National Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Weidai Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 49.72%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. had bearish trend while Security National Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.