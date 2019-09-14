Weidai Ltd. (WEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85 Qiwi plc 18 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

Table 1 highlights Weidai Ltd. and Qiwi plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qiwi plc is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Weidai Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Weidai Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Weidai Ltd. and Qiwi plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weidai Ltd. Its rival Qiwi plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Weidai Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Qiwi plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. shares and 82.8% of Qiwi plc shares. About 49.72% of Weidai Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.73% of Qiwi plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. has -11.45% weaker performance while Qiwi plc has 55.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Qiwi plc beats Weidai Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.