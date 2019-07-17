Weidai Ltd. (WEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.17 8.36 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 29 0.00 N/A 0.73 38.44

Table 1 demonstrates Weidai Ltd. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Weidai Ltd. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Weidai Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PagSeguro Digital Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Weidai Ltd. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 15.7% 9.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Weidai Ltd. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Weidai Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Weidai Ltd. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 4 2.80

Meanwhile, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average price target is $35.2, while its potential downside is -23.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weidai Ltd. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 0%. Weidai Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 49.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.91% -1.64% -3.37% 0% 0% 5.4% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 3.23% -1.37% 20.14% 14.65% -13.75% 50.03%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. was less bullish than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats Weidai Ltd.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.