Weidai Ltd. (WEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

As Credit Services companies, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 0.05 43.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Weidai Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Weidai Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Weidai Ltd. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 4.7% respectively. Weidai Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 49.72%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. had bearish trend while Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited beats Weidai Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.