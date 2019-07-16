Weidai Ltd. (WEI) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Comparing side by side

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.17 8.36 World Acceptance Corporation 128 2.92 N/A 7.62 17.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Weidai Ltd. and World Acceptance Corporation. World Acceptance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Weidai Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Weidai Ltd. is currently more affordable than World Acceptance Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Weidai Ltd. and World Acceptance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of World Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 49.72% are Weidai Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are World Acceptance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.91% -1.64% -3.37% 0% 0% 5.4% World Acceptance Corporation 1.51% 6.47% 15.95% 29.87% 21.96% 30.2%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. has weaker performance than World Acceptance Corporation

Summary

World Acceptance Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Weidai Ltd.