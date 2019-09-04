Weidai Ltd. (WEI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Weidai Ltd. has 1.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Weidai Ltd. has 49.72% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Weidai Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Weidai Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. N/A 10 5.85 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Weidai Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Weidai Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Weidai Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.44 2.65

The peers have a potential upside of 120.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Weidai Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. has -11.45% weaker performance while Weidai Ltd.’s peers have 34.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weidai Ltd. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Weidai Ltd.’s peers have 9.39 and 9.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weidai Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weidai Ltd.

Dividends

Weidai Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Weidai Ltd.’s peers beat Weidai Ltd. on 7 of the 6 factors.