Weidai Ltd. (WEI) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85 Golden Bull Limited 4 1.05 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Weidai Ltd. and Golden Bull Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Weidai Ltd. and Golden Bull Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Weidai Ltd. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Golden Bull Limited is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Golden Bull Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Weidai Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. shares and 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares. Insiders owned 49.72% of Weidai Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Golden Bull Limited has 75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. has stronger performance than Golden Bull Limited

Summary

Weidai Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Golden Bull Limited.