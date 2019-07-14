Weibo (WB) Stock Price Declined While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Raised Its Position by $1.12 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.49 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 21,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,962 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, up from 139,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.09M shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 400 were accumulated by First Washington. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 244,870 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 489,705 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Staley Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 3.25% or 815,059 shares. Pinnacle Partners Incorporated has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cannell Peter B holds 0.01% or 6,875 shares in its portfolio. Argi Limited Co holds 0.06% or 20,156 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,331 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 1.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 25,064 were reported by Arrow Financial Corporation. Legacy Private Tru holds 41,035 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 12.21M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 344,492 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Llc reported 143,539 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,486 shares to 254,799 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Foods Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,591 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 38 shares. Lpl Ltd Co has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 10,789 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,192 shares stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 285,988 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com reported 87,767 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 81,920 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.22% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 2.76M shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited stated it has 9,500 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.23% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 929,420 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Schroder Group Inc accumulated 475,987 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Co has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 1.43 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 42,236 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.51 million for 18.26 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.