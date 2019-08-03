Weibo (WB) Stock Declined While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Raised Stake in Aspen Technology (AZPN) as Valuation Rose

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 2.41 million shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 430,816 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 91,025 shares to 407,062 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 43,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52M for 16.28 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.