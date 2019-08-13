Weibo (WB) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Holding by $91.41 Million; As Reinsurance Group Of (RGA) Valuation Rose, Prudential Plc Decreased Holding by $5.23 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.62 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 513,938 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of (RGA) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 37,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The hedge fund held 108,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, down from 145,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $149.64. About 29,925 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 416,493 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 54 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 3.24% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 3.44M shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 188 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.01% or 62,554 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Dsm Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 208,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 298,190 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 612,651 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd owns 567,000 shares for 6.62% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 3,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Inc holds 0.13% or 17,002 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 35,900 were reported by Horseman Mgmt.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 911,767 shares to 593,205 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,911 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 913,606 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $347.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 418,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Consumer Di (VCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.12% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 33,255 shares. 650 were accumulated by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 690 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 4,278 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 383,157 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 698,465 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 5,839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 437 were reported by Harding Loevner L P. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Heartland Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,918 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 243,227 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,170 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Globeflex LP reported 10,649 shares.