Weibo (WB) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Upped Its Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 1.37M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 2,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,430 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 51,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,502 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 190,654 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 2,271 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 5,226 shares. Frontier Commerce Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% or 317,671 shares. Braun Stacey Associate reported 70,118 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 22,212 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 20,668 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.49% or 141,911 shares. Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 211,740 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Piedmont Inv has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 3,333 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 3,237 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc holds 0.05% or 511,727 shares in its portfolio.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,940 shares to 15,112 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS to join FedEx in starting seven-day delivery; launches drone business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Names Jason McDonell as Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52 million for 17.27 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.