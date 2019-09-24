Weibo (WB) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Hengehold Capital Management Holding In At&T (T) Was Has Upped

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 45,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.16 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 738,768 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weibo is Now Oversold (WB) – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Reasons to Believe in the Weibo Stock Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2019: VRNT,SINA,PRO,WB – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Inv accumulated 25,470 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.1% or 333,247 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 8,308 shares. 78,541 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd. Nomura Incorporated holds 194,608 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.05% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 164,711 shares. Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 100 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 20,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Ser Corporation holds 0% or 77 shares. 954,214 are owned by Fiera Cap Corp. Us Bancorp De owns 13,740 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc owns 137,319 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 23,191 shares to 4.59 million shares, valued at $597.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 87,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.