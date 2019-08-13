Weibo (WB) Share Value Declined While Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased Position; Usa Technologies Com No Par (USAT) Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $2.02 Million as Stock Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 35,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 485,091 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par (USAT) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 504,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 13,633 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 518,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 55,980 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For Weibo Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo’s (WB) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crude Rises on Fed Rate Cut Expectations, U.S.-China Trade Talks – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Earnings: WB Stock Walloped by Q2 Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52M for 16.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Insurance Tx invested in 0.02% or 4,825 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 351,457 shares. 285,988 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 208,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Company has invested 0.03% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 303,722 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division owns 4,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 16,850 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 16 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 644,406 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Inv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 42,874 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 260,415 shares. 67 are owned by First Personal Services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 21,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holding accumulated 0% or 10,750 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 3,319 shares. Foundation Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 474,066 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.80 million shares in its portfolio. Shannon River Fund Lc holds 600,501 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr has 13,863 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd holds 0.04% or 33,386 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 515 shares. Wasatch Incorporated holds 0.08% or 1.72M shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.14M shares. 28,163 were reported by State Bank Of America De. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 688,967 shares.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “USAT: Why Intel Stock Popped 5% This Morning – Yahoo News” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USA Technologies Named Top 10 Retail Payment Consulting/Services Company for 2018 – Business Wire” published on March 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “USAT LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc.; Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – USAT – PR Newswire” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can USA Technologies Stay Alive? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USAT Announces Expansion of Seed Markets Integration with Multiple Micro Market Providers – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.05M shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $41.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLUE).