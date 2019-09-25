Weibo (WB) Reaches $46.28 After 3.00% Up Move; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shorts Up By 5.8%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) had an increase of 5.8% in short interest. DGX’s SI was 4.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.8% from 4.28 million shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 5 days are for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s short sellers to cover DGX’s short positions. The SI to Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s float is 3.39%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 313,352 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c

The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 607,409 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcryThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $10.42 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $47.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WB worth $312.48M more.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is -0.23% below currents $105.74 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 15 to “Sell”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11100 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). House has 5,838 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.11% or 28,703 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 26,893 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 656 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 3,500 shares. Sun Life Fin reported 108 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 482,588 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 12,144 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2,499 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 438,500 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 271,530 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Quest Diagnostics and hc1 Collaborate to Optimize Enterprise-wide Laboratory Testing for Health Systems – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Names Manuel O. MÃ©ndez as New Commercial Leader – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.24 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 19.94 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Arbitrage Opportunity Around Sina And Weibo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Weibo Corp. (WB) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Reasons to Believe in the Weibo Stock Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.04M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $10.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 469,674 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 77,300 shares. Invesco accumulated 4.59 million shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 411 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). New York-based Hilton Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). American Interest Group Inc stated it has 693 shares. Contrarius Ltd reported 1.26% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 14,819 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 4,637 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 7,828 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada invested in 188 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 88,266 shares. Sei holds 0.01% or 101,110 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 100 shares.