Weibo (WB) Reaches $46.04 After 3.00% Up Move; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted By $10.46 Million Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake

The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.83% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 754,287 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtrackedThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $10.36 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $47.42 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WB worth $310.83M more.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 296.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 201,089 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 268,861 shares with $14.22 million value, up from 67,772 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $64.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 1.33M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.03M for 16.93 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 90,806 are held by Bancorp Of Mellon. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0.06% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 12,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based First Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Profund Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 12,869 shares. Ftb Advisors has 363 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.16% or 954,214 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested in 7,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Com has 12,575 shares. Lakewood Ltd Partnership holds 80,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Reasons to Believe in the Weibo Stock Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $10.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 17.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports Goes From Bad to Much Worse – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Retail Stalwarts to Consider During the 4th Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Marshalls online site promises same ‘unique’ mix from its stores – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 10.06% above currents $53.38 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16.