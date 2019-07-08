Weibo (WB) Reaches $42.20 After 6.00% Down Move; Last Week Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Chimerix had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. See Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) latest ratings:

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $4.25 New Target: $2 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $2 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 625,730 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $9.50B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $39.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WB worth $569.76M less.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $9.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.51M for 18.19 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 52,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 15,486 shares. Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.35% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Credit Suisse Ag owns 618,793 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 18,760 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 655,312 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust reported 393,364 shares. Annex Advisory Services Lc stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oaktree Capital Mgmt Lp reported 528,618 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Cwm Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 18 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 170,574 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 1.43 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weibo had 15 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Sunday, March 10. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold”. Nomura downgraded the shares of WB in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $197.65 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Chimerix, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 279,200 shares stake. 683 Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 300,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 247,317 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). State Street has 865,192 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 26,634 shares stake. Invesco holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 174,923 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 1,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp invested in 0% or 58,255 shares. Redmile Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.22% or 3.54 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc accumulated 0% or 522,507 shares. Artal Group Incorporated Sa owns 500,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). New Leaf Venture Prtnrs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 200,675 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. $87,678 worth of stock was bought by MIDDLETON FRED A on Friday, May 10. DEMSKI MARTHA J bought $64,800 worth of stock or 18,000 shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Sherman Michael A., worth $104,316 on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chimerix Inc (CMRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chimerix terminates patent license deal with UC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chimerix Announces Management Updates Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chimerix Announces Management Transition Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.