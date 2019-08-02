Weibo (WB) Reaches $37.17 1 Year Low; Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Sentiment Is 1.2

The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) hit a new 52-week low and has $34.57 target or 7.00% below today’s $37.17 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.37 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $34.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $585.55 million less. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 413,895 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows

Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 5 cut down and sold holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 809,375 shares, up from 794,959 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ark Restaurants Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

The stock increased 1.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 1,500 shares traded. Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) has declined 26.42% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARKR News: 14/05/2018 – ARK Restaurants 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Ark Restaurants Announces Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ark Restaurants Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARKR); 14/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ark Restaurants Revenue May Benefit, Industry Sales Up; 06/03/2018 Ark Restaurants Announces Declaration of Dividend; 14/05/2018 – ARK Restaurants 2Q Rev $35.3M

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ark Restaurants Corp. for 289,592 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 39,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,350 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 120 shares.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. The company has market cap of $68.66 million. As of October 1, 2016, it owned and/or operated 21 restaurants and bars, including 6 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; and 3 on the east coast of Florida, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. It has a 23.56 P/E ratio.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $8.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

