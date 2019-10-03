Weibo (WB) Position Maintained by Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Price Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 141.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 12,575 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548,000, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 1.09M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc. (MTZ) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 86,640 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 79,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 599,387 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 225,402 shares to 643,568 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 80,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,615 shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Com holds 0.02% or 4,545 shares in its portfolio. Hood River Capital Management Limited Company invested in 864,920 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.96% or 51,832 shares. Next Fin Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 3,465 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 8,976 shares. 148,221 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Foundry Limited Liability Corporation owns 51,325 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 1.28M shares. First Allied Advisory has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 8,569 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 269,307 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma accumulated 225,256 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 136,437 shares. Principal Finance holds 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 882,303 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) by 69,700 shares to 70,600 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 48,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,273 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 22,405 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Com accumulated 100 shares. 164,711 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 108,100 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 14,967 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 279,585 shares. Kenmare Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 19,600 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 3,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Ent Svcs stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Macquarie has 818,196 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 355,128 shares.