Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Upped Its Position; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Lowered Stake by $4.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 24,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 419,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.93 million, down from 443,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 1.31 million shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 141.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 12,575 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548,000, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.65 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13 million for 22.83 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 24,585 shares. Ameriprise has 542,364 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability reported 5,041 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Capital Limited stated it has 1,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 2,080 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 3.08M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn holds 3,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 56,009 shares. E&G L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0.83% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 12,909 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 139,421 shares. 11,891 were reported by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Strs Ohio has 16,321 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17,072 are held by Brinker Cap Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. 264,635 shares were sold by BROWN GREGORY Q, worth $46.79 million on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 629,872 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 1.15M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 152,044 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 4,637 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp reported 1.36 million shares. Voya Investment Ltd reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Symmetry Peak Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 20,350 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 16,390 shares. Platinum Management Ltd accumulated 3.10 million shares. Quantbot Techs LP has 6,173 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 89,300 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) by 54,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Put).