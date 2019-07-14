Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined While Korea Investment Decreased Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 96.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 223,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,192 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 232,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.49M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 116,781 shares to 175,805 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 2,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc owns 1.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,349 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakbrook Ltd Llc owns 338,910 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Hills Fincl Bank Trust has 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,008 shares. International has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Roberts Glore & Il has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 158,586 shares. Naples Advsr stated it has 28,417 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 205,304 shares. Hartline accumulated 32,091 shares. The Colorado-based Weatherstone has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 12,805 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability holds 0.97% or 33,515 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hulu’s Original Content Will Get a Big Boost Under Disney – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 14,600 shares to 57,400 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 89,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 841,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,582 are owned by Principal Fincl Grp Inc. 16,850 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Co. 4,412 were accumulated by Quantbot L P. First Personal Financial Services has 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 49,875 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 6.62% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 8,338 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd reported 60,558 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 120,248 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 1,500 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 412,821 shares. 19,436 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 131,714 are held by Kbc Nv.