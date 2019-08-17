Weibo (WB) Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding; Fortune Brands Home & Securi (FBHS) Position Increased by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Securi (FBHS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 14,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 145,590 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 130,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Securi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 786,194 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 35,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 3.01M shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,250 shares to 154,303 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 538,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,077 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).