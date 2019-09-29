Weibo (WB) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut Stake; Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Share Value Rose While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Raised Position by $8.80 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 440,896 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.70 million shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 851,500 shares to 12.27 million shares, valued at $210.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 76,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 51,446 shares to 146,854 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

