Weibo (WB) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; EXCHANGE INCOME ORDINARY SHARES C (EIFZF) Shorts Decreased By 2.26%

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskScore to a “Hold” rating in a analysts report sent to investors and clients on Friday, 20 September.

EXCHANGE INCOME CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had a decrease of 2.26% in short interest. EIFZF’s SI was 2.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.26% from 2.96 million shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 1157 days are for EXCHANGE INCOME CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)’s short sellers to cover EIFZF’s short positions. It closed at $29.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $951.69 million. It operates through two divisions, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02M for 17.58 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.