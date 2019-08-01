Weibo (WB) EPS Estimated At $0.58; Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering Auto Trader Group Plc (LON:AUTO), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Auto Trader Group Plc had 30 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) rating on Friday, May 10. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and GBX 580 target. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of AUTO in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Add” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 525 target in Friday, June 7 report. The stock of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by UBS. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 5 with “Buy”. UBS downgraded Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) on Tuesday, April 9 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 386 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. See Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 570.00 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Downgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 525.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 532.00 New Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report $0.58 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. WB’s profit would be $130.53 million giving it 16.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Weibo Corporation’s analysts see -12.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 800,090 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of 4.99 billion GBP. It offers services and products to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. It has a 25.74 P/E ratio. The firm provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

The stock decreased 0.70% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 538. About 2.39M shares traded. Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO); 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process; 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS

More notable recent Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Denverpost.com published: “Where do old cars end up in Colorado? Many go to this Bayfield salvage yard – The Denver Post” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Electra Meccanica Appoints Auto Industry Executive Paul Rivera as New Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MegaChips and Gesytec Introduce World’s First LON HD-PLC Bridge at AHR Expo 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Llp owns 7,547 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Jersey-based Contrarius Invest has invested 2.24% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). D E Shaw & accumulated 173,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.01% or 62,554 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 36,272 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 7,482 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,210 shares stake. Bessemer Gru owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. North Star Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,900 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 207,292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% or 13,380 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weibo had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $8.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 14.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.