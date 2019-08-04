Weibo (WB) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; Kingstone Companies (KINS) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 28 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased their holdings in Kingstone Companies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.02 million shares, down from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kingstone Companies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 15 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report $0.58 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. WB’s profit would be $130.52 million giving it 16.28 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Weibo Corporation’s analysts see -12.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 2.41 million shares traded or 9.46% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT

It closed at $8.41 lastly. It is down 47.33% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $90.61 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77M for 6.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. for 364,861 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 53,588 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Associates Ny has 0.52% invested in the company for 22,500 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.42% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 209,274 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 82,700 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd reported 3.49% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Horseman Cap Management accumulated 35,900 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 6.62% or 567,000 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Personal Fincl Serv, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67 shares. Enterprise Corp owns 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bellecapital invested in 0.35% or 8,845 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 2.04 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mariner Lc has 3,768 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 260,415 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Incorporated stated it has 589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 167,565 shares. Numerixs Investment Incorporated reported 0.13% stake.

