Weibo (WB) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Position By $8.05 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 2.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 107,370 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)'s stock declined 0.35%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 5.02M shares with $378.83M value, up from 4.91M last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $109.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 158,565 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report $0.58 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter's $0.62 EPS. WB's profit would be $130.52M giving it 15.03 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Weibo Corporation's analysts see -12.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.68% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 1.34M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Should We Expect From Weibo Corporation's (NASDAQ:WB) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Can Weibo Corporation's (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Weibo: A Unique Social Network In China – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weibo had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Sunday, March 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 16,850 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 90,544 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 40,724 shares. Pnc Fin Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 589 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 28,417 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tcw Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 10,400 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 90,293 shares. Overbrook Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 4,825 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 10,130 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 393,364 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd has 0.22% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 5,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 38,031 shares to 4.47M valued at $165.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 29,058 shares and now owns 1.71 million shares. Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Get More Income From The Royal Bank Of Canada – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "How to Make $10000 in Dividends Every Year – The Motley Fool Canada" published on August 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: "3 Reasons Why Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) Is a Great Stock Pick – The Motley Fool Canada" on July 12, 2019.