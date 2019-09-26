Weibo (Put) (WB) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Has Raised Stake; White Elm Capital Has Lowered Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding by $1.16 Million as Market Value Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 89,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 1.30M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (WB) by 559% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 167,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 197,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 167,518 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gores Metropoulos Inc by 40,900 shares to 59,100 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87 shares, and cut its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 37,227 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.2% or 22,405 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 8,210 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 93,058 shares. Platinum Investment Management Ltd owns 3.10 million shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 89,589 shares. Japan-based Nomura Hldg has invested 0.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Principal Group holds 9,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.03% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Advisory Ser Net Limited reported 242 shares. Moreover, Hilton Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Lc has invested 0.15% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Girard Ptnrs accumulated 0.04% or 16,957 shares. Moreover, Gibraltar Cap Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The California-based Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cwm Limited reported 19,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 621,689 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 16,775 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Commerce Ma has invested 0.07% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 846 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% or 1,179 shares in its portfolio. 25,044 are held by Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership. Johnson Financial Group has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Security Tru has invested 0.07% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,238 shares to 83,638 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).